Zareen Khan on HORRIFIC casting couch experiences: A director wanted to KISS me as rehearsal scene

The actress, more often than not, has been compared to the leading Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif for their uncanny resemblance. Unfortunately, the constant comparisons did not turn out in her favour. Today, Zareen Khan is at the top of her career and has some commercially successful films to her credit. The ‘accidental actress’ was noticed by all when a young, vivacious girl clad in a golden dress made everyone groove to her ‘Character Dheela’ song. Subsequently, the actress rose to immense prominence. But do you know being an actor was never her plan? However, life took a sharp U-turn and she has managed to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood. Zareen Khan’s journey is no less than a rollercoaster ride; from picking up a job at a call centre post parents’ separation to being noticed as a potential face at an exhibition stall, Watch!