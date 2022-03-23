Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Fashion
>
Alia Bhatt screams RRR with fans while shooting for Brahmastra
Alia Bhatt screams RRR with fans while shooting for Brahmastra
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Mar 23, 2022 05:11 PM IST |
5.9K
Alia Bhatt screams RRR with fans while shooti...
Alia Bhatt screams RRR with fans while shooting for Brahmastra. Take a look at this viral video of the actress where she is seen rooting for her upcoming release in a the best form.
alia bhatt
Fashion
You May Like This
Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor & Anushka Ranjan steps out for a lunch at Bastian
Not Ranbir Kapoor, but Alia Bhatt likes THIS south superstar’s style THE MOST; Any guesses who it is?
When Alia Bhatt cried because of food!
Alia Bhatt reveals her everyday skincare regime: 6 Products to help you follow the star's skincare routine
More Videos
Alia Bhatt screams RRR along with fans while shooting for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor in Varanasi; WATCH
Ahead of RRR's screening, film theatre in Andhra puts up barbed wires & fences to avoid crowd
Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor seen shooting on a boat as they get clicked in Varanasi; PICS
Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 5 Times celebs made a case for Sabyasachi floral sarees