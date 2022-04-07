Get App
Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
Download App
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
OR
Get Ad-free experience in our app
Install Now
Remove Ad X
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Fashion
>
Deepika Padukone is a total vibe in this video
Deepika Padukone is a total vibe in this video
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 06:17 PM IST |
39.8K
Deepika Padukone is a total vibe in this video
Can't wait to get our hands on that tie-dye jacket. What about you guys?
#LEVISxDEEPIKAPADUKONE #LiveinLevis
@Levis_in @DeepikaPadukone
Fashion
You May Like This
Alia Bhatt screams RRR with fans while shooting for Brahmastra
When a pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ethereal during a ramp walk #Throwback
Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla play a couple's game
Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sushmita Sen & others got together for Salman Khan's fashion show
More Videos
Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor keep distance as they return from Maldives
'Main buri dikh rahi hoo', says Katrina Kaif's lookalike.
What will Malaika wear at her wedding? Actress spills her fashion preference
Shraddha Kapoor walks like a supermodel at Lakme Fashion Week
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app
Open in App
Continue on Web
Download the App
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app
Open in App
Continue on Web
Celeb News in your hand
Get Ad-free experience
Get the App
Celeb News in your hand
Get Ad-free experience
Get the App