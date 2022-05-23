"I can't believe you are here!" Birthday girl Nushrratt Bharuccha gets a surprise visit
Two famous friends of the actress drop by to wish her on her special day. Nushrratt Bharuccha recently celebrated her birthday with her friends and family. The actress looked stunning in a red Indo-Western co-ord set as she arrived for her birthday party.
"I can't believe you are here!" Birthday girl Nushrratt Bharuccha gets a surprise visit. Nushrratt Bharuccha recently celebrated her birthday with her friends and family in the city. The actress looked stunning in a red Indo-Western co-ord set as she arrived for her birthday party but what caught our attention were two famous friends of the actress who dropped by to wish her on her special day.