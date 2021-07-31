Jab Cricket met style: Virat, Anushka or Sagarika, Zaheer; Watch now sportsmen dressed up with their better ha

What happens when our leading cricketers glam up? Watch this video to know more.
Mumbai 8 Views 0 comments
Jab Cricket met style: Virat, Anushka or Sagarika, Zaheer; Watch now sportsmen dressed up with their better halves. The world has been highly affected by COVID 19. From cancellation of events to rescheduling matches, 2020 and even 2021 has not exactly turned out as fans of sports expected it to be. Today we have a throwback video of red carpet event where you can spot your favourite cricketers with their better halves. WATCH this now and let us know in the comments below whose style you liked the most.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Maliaka Arora can be a boss even at the airport!
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar seek blessings from the Kinnar community, days after marriage
Shoaib Ibrahim cooks DAL CHAWAL for wife Dipika Kakkar during her PERIODS
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja is the GOOFIEST couple in the tinsel town; Don’t believe us, WATCH!
The Filhaal 2 sensation Nupur Sanon has some other plans for Friday and it isn’t what you think!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ love affair with the gorgeous Indian saree; WATCH

Popular Videos
Maliaka Arora can be a boss even at ...
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar seek blessings from ...
Shoaib Ibrahim cooks DAL CHAWAL for wife Dipika ...
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja is the GOOFIEST ...
The Filhaal 2 sensation Nupur Sanon has some other ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ love affair with the gorgeous ...
Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her biggest smiles as she ...
Gauahar Khan on her wedding outfits, beauty secrets &...