Jab Cricket met style: Virat, Anushka or Sagarika, Zaheer; Watch now sportsmen dressed up with their better ha

Jab Cricket met style: Virat, Anushka or Sagarika, Zaheer; Watch now sportsmen dressed up with their better halves. The world has been highly affected by COVID 19. From cancellation of events to rescheduling matches, 2020 and even 2021 has not exactly turned out as fans of sports expected it to be. Today we have a throwback video of red carpet event where you can spot your favourite cricketers with their better halves. WATCH this now and let us know in the comments below whose style you liked the most.