Nargis Fakhri on taking time off, mental health, avoiding negativity, focus on her personal life

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Nargis Fakhri opens up on her recent visit to Cannes 2022, break from work and taking time off for self-care, importance of mental health, minimising her achievements, impact of the attention of her personal life on her professional one, significance of love, still being called by her Rockstar character name, and on being a true global citizen.