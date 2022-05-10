Nikki Tamboli on facing rejections, being called side actor; Recalls being ill treated by a director
In this new episode of Baatein Ankahee, Nikki Tamboli opens up on battling rejections, losing out on a beauty pageant while experiencing unrequited love, getting her due respect post Bigg Boss 14, what keeps her going despite several challenges, unfair image of the entertainment industry, and a lot more.