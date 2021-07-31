Priyanka Chopra Jonas' love affair with the gorgeous Indian saree; WATCH. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has gained immense love and respect not only in India but internationally. Not to forget that apart from her acting chops, the Aitraaz actress has also won pageants, sang international hit numbers, and managed to make the most of her dancing skills through the years. The way she stays close to her roots despite being away from home, always impresses fans. So when it comes to style, our Desi Girl completely relies on the traditional saree to work as a lucky charm. Today watch these stunning sarees worn by the diva at various occasions.