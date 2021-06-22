Rakul Preet Singh misses outdoor shooting days as she shares a throwback photo
Before the second wave of COVID-19 struck the country, Rakul Preet Singh used to be one of the stars who got papped often. With her social media posts, we know that Rakul is someone who loves outdoors. Now, as most of the states in India have strict lockdown restrictions, almost all shooting schedules are brought to a halt. To beat the blues, Rakul has shares a throwback photo on her Instagram space.
She stated that the photo was taken during a shooting. The stunner captioned it, “Posing wala pose… throwback to outdoor shoot days!” In the photo, one can see Rakul acing a white
Also Read: Prabhas shares a tight knit bond with his family and here are some heartwarming moments to prove it
Before the lockdown, Rakul Preet Singh was busy with the shooting of two films. She has many South and Bollywood films in her kitty. A few months back, it was announced that she will be seen playing a key role in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film, Thank God. Rakul has also bagged a role in an upcoming film MayDay that stars Amitabh Bachchan in the male lead role. She also has lined up Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which will be directed by Shankar. While there are no updates about the shooting process of the film, it is expected that the makers will reveal updates about process soon.
Comments
Add new comment