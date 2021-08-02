RARE! Tabu’s walk as a showstopper

Tabu steals the show in a grey gown. Watch throwback!
RARE! Tabu's walk as a showstopper. Tabu has been an inevitable part of the Bollywood film industry for a long time. Apart from Hindi cinema, she has also featured in South movies and won accolades for her performances. She is among those celebrated actresses of B-town who can be accredited for playing unconventional characters in many of her movies. Her spectacular and hard-hitting performances in movies have always won hearts. In a career spanning almost three decades, the talented actress has experimented with various genres. Today watch this video of the actress slaying the ramp in a stunning gown.

