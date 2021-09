Tamannaah Bhatia is the queen of glamorous OOTD posts. We are crushing on Tamannaah's style for quite some time now. She has always stated that her style is feminine and flirty and her recent sartorial choices are proof to that. From flaunting romantic maxi dresses to stunning red carpet attires, she has done it all. Which one of these are your favourite? Let us know in the comments.