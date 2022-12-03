Inka ashirwaad Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary share a video of their newborn getting blessings

Inka ashirwaad Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary share a video of their newborn getting blessings. After years of struggling to conceive a baby, Debina and Gurmeet got blessed with not one but two beautiful children and now to mark the occasion and their new beautiful journey, they had a small but special celebration. Watch this video to know more.