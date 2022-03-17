5SOS' Luke Hemmings & Ashton Irwin discuss the band's 10th anniversary, NEW music and more

5 Seconds of Summer reached a massive milestone as they recently celebrated their 10th anniversary. After churning out massive hits like Youngblood, Don't Stop Amnesia and more, the band has now released an all-new single Complete Mess. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, band members Luke Hemmings and Ashton Irwin discussed the meaning of the 10-year milestone for the group, their new single Complete Mess and how it's a step forward in their music, the learnings they picked up from touring with One Direction in their early years of career and more.

