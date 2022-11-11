Aashna Shroff on the influencer industry, cyber bullying & more

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Aashna Shroff spoke about what has the blogging filed been like before and what it’s like now. She also talks about a major cyber bullying issue that she faced during a certain phase of life and how she reached out for professional help. She also talks about how she was also affected by the numbers her profile gave her like other bloggers. She speaks about what the camaraderie between her and her fellow blogger friends is like and also talks about her travel life. Lastly this interview ends with a fun game segment where she reveals a lot about her personal and professional life.



