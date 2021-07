In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Aastha Gill opens up about the show, the challenges she faced and finding friends in Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood. She also talks about Bigg Boss 15 and the remix culture in Bollywood. Check it out.