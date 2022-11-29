Aly Goni gets emotional; Opens up on difficult times, mental health, rejections and Jasmin Bhasin

In this new episode of Baatein Ankahee, Aly Goni gets emotional as he gets a surprise message from his brother Arslan Goni and friend Arjit Taneja. He also opens up on wanting to become an actor ever since he was a child, initial days of struggle in Mumbai, facing rejections and losing out on work, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein being a turning point, his equation with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, and why he is unable to open up to his near and dear ones.