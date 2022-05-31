Amar Upadhyay on equation with Ekta Kapoor, limitations of TV, battling depression post mom’s demise
In this new episode of Baatein Ankahee, Amar Upadhyay talks about his journey from doing chemical engineering to becoming an actor, bagging Dekh Bhai Dekh, his reported fallout with Ekta Kapoor after quitting Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, challenges faced while transitioning to films, doing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his current state of mind, and a lot more.