Arjun Kapoor & I will have great chemistry says Sumukhi Suresh

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Sumukhi Suresh talks how she preps before a her performance and talks about why the audience relates to her so much. She also talks about the effects of being candid and the struggle she faced initially and what it’s like to perform comedy in front of a live audience. She also mentions certain insecurities and what’s the bond between the comic group. She opens up about her worst and best stand up experience till day. The interview ends with a game segment where she mentions how she would want Karan Johar to message her once again and would like to snap Arjun Kapoor.