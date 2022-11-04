Barkha Singh on creating chemistry, spirituality & some secrets

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Barkha Singh spoke about why she would like to be called an actor over a content creator and how over they years she has learnt her lesson about life. She also talks about her personality and getting the opposite kind of roles along with her work life balance. She talks about her on and off screen chemistry with her co- actor Ayush Mehra. She also mentions how being around animals and travelling is her go to in life. Lastly this interview ends with a fun game segment.