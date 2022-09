In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji open up about the box office success of Brahmastra, the appreciation, and criticism and the casting of Deepika Padukone as Amrita. The trio also discusses Dev, the mythology touch to the franchise, potential spin-offs, and Shah Rukh Khan as Vanar-Astra. While Ranbir informs that he is taking things slow when it comes to signing scripts, Alia insists that an ensemble cast brings more magic to the screen. Ranbir also opens up about Luv Ranjan's next, and Animal, whereas Alia and Ayan give an update on Brahmastra trilogy. Watch full video and share feedback!