"Chup ho jao!" Deepika Padukone loses her temper. Deepika is not only one of the top actors in the Hindi film industry but is also one of the highest paid. From featuring on Variety's most impactful women in the world to Times' 100 most influential people in the world, Deepika has raised the bar only higher. In this video, when she was asked about her style and achievements and was repeatedly interrupted by an reporter, the actress lost her cool. Watch what happened next.