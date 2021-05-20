Divyanka Tripathi on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, working through the COVID 19 crisis in India & more

We caught up with Divyanka Tripathi who talked about how she's been trying to stay positive and keep herself afloat during the pandemic. She also talked about bringing back her adventurous side, the other stars including Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and more joining her on the show and her competition. While she isn't a fan of creepy-crawlies, Divyanka also thinks it would be interesting to see how she'd react in situations that involved them!