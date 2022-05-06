Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong Interview

We've now been engulfed by MCU's multiverse chaos, as the highly-awaited Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has finally hit theatre screens! In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Doctor Strange 2 stars Elizabeth Olsen aka Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Benedict Wong aka Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, spoke candidly about how fun it was to shoot the epic multiverse-level action sequences alongside other powerful superheroes like Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), which dead MCU characters they'd like to bring back and why and what they find most special about their respective beloved characters while also teasing the horror elements in the movie, given how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Marvel Cinematic Universe's first horror movie.

