Fahadh Faasil & Mahesh Narayanan on Malik, their friendship, Malayalam cinema; Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan get candid on why they finally decided to release Malik on an OTT platform. In a candid chat, the duo who have previously worked together on 3 films talked about their friendship, future projects together, Malayalam cinema and more. Fahadh also talked about his upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa in which he's starring with Allu Arjun. You don't want to miss this!