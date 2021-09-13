Florian Munteanu on Simu Liu fight sequences and Cate Blanchett's reaction to MCU entry I Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings promises to completely change the course of MCU, in the best of ways, and amongst those making his entry into the universe with the Destin Daniel Cretton directorial is Florian Munteanu as Razor First. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Florian spoke candidly about how his boxing background helped him in his exciting role in the MCU movie, his love-hate relationship with Shang-Chi co-star Simu Liu during the crazy bus action sequence, his Borderlands co-star Cate Blanchett's (played Hela in Thor: Love and Thunder) happy reaction to his MCU entry and if he'd be up for a Razor Fist spinoff series.