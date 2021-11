In a fun chat with Pinkvilla, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari open up about their upcoming film, Bunty Aur Babli 2, having a film release in middle of pandemic, working with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and answer how they would con top Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Aamir Khan.