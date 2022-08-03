Jr NTR is such a legend' | Janhvi Kapoor Interview | Nayanthara | Good Luck Jerry | Varun Dhawan

Janhvi Kapoor gets into a candid conversation with Pinkvilla as she discusses her recently released film, Good Luck Jerry, gives an update about working with Varun Dhawan and Nitesh Tiwari in Bawaal and also shares the excitement to see her father, Boney Kapoor, make an acting debut alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next. Janhvi also expressed her thoughts about working with Jr. NTR and Vijay Deverakonda in a feature film, the idea of working with brother, Arjun Kapoor and the emotional attachment with mother, Sridevi. Watch full video.