Jujutsu Kaisen is a success story in India; OM fails, Rocketry steady & JugJugg Jeeyo is consistent!

The Japanese Anime film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has clocked an opening weekend of Rs 4.30 crore in India, thereby emerging a success story. It is one of the biggest surprises of 2022. Aditya Roy Kapur's OM is a box office failure whereas R Madhavan's Rocketry is showing good trend at the box office. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo has crossed Rs 100 crore globally with Rs 65 crore nett in India. Here's the new episode of Number Game