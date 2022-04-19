Karan Kundrra on his 14 years journey, Tejasswi Prakash’s special message, life after Bigg Boss 15

In this new episode of Baatein Ankahee, Karan Kundrra opens up on making his acting debut with Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009, his first meeting with the show’s producer Ekta Kapoor, challenges faced as a teenager, finding love on Bigg Boss 15, and a lot more.

