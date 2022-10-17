Katrina Kaif REVEALS husband Vicky Kaushal fasted with her for Karwa Chauth I Tiger 3 I Jee Le Zaraa

A superhit actress and a successful entrepreneur, Katrina Kaif is a multi-hyphenate we can all look up to! As her make-up brand completes 3 years since its triumphant launch, Pinkvilla indulged in a candid tête-à-tête with the gorgeous actress, who spoke about the challenges she faced in the competitive beauty industry, her 5 make-up tips for everyday women alongside her favourite make-up ingredients, husband Vicky Kaushal's heartwarming gesture made for her at their first Karwa Chauth as a married couple and the current status on her highly-awaited, upcoming movies after Phone Bhoot; Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, Ali Abbas Zafar's untitled superhero movie, Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.

