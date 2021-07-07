Krishna Shroff on fitness secrets she learnt from Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani, working in Bollywood
Watch the exclusive interview right here!
In a candid chat, Krishna Shroff who starred in her first music video Kinni Kinni Vaari opened up about stepping outside her comfort zone, her journey with fitness and her relationship with Tiger Shroff. Krishna also revealed the one thing she'd want to ask Disha Patani, things she picked up from her father Jackie Shroff, among more things.
