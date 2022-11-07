Letitia Wright gets EMOTIONAL on happiest Chadwick Boseman memory I Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been through its trials and tribulations, especially with the inimitable loss of Chadwick Boseman. Nevertheless, honouring his and King T'Challa's legacy will be the sequel that releases on November 11, and will see Letitia Wright aka Shuri & Co. continuing the intricate storyline of the beloved characters of Wakanda. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Letitia Wright as well as MCU entrants Mabel Cadena aka Namora and Alex Livinalli aka Attuma speak candidly about the overwhelming emotions surrounding Chadwick Boseman's loss, how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever celebrates the adored actor to its fullest, how Namor (Tenoch Huerta) is different from other MCU villains, so far, and much more.

