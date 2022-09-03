The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Cast play the LOTR Quiz I Robert Aramayo I Maxim Baldry

Bringing back the old school adoration for LOTR, we have The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which premiered on Friday, i.e. September 2. In August, the gifted, talented team of the majorly talked about fantasy series - comprising Robert Aramayo, Charles Edwards, Maxim Baldry, Lloyd Owen, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards and Sara Zawngobani - and creator J. D. Payne - touched down in India and indulged in a fun trivia quiz with Pinkvilla; How well do you know The Lord of the Rings?

