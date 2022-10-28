Mallika Dua on human strength after losing her loved ones

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Mallika Dua talks about how she’s always dreamt of being an actor, she also opens up about how she thought journalism was the right fit for her and eventually realised that it’s not. She emphasised on the importance of relevancy and how the social media space is right now. She also talks about being shy and reserved as a person in reality. Mallika talks about facing se I’m probably in the smallest ways possible and eventually talks about how the number game has started to quantify everything on the internet now. Lastly she talks about losing her parents during covid and how she coped with it and felt liberated as she shared her feelings in form of a poetry. The interview ends with a fun game segment