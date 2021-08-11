Modern Love S2 co-stars Gbenga Akinnagbe & Zoë Chao Decipher the meaning of love and breaking rules

Modern Love, a romantic comedy anthology series based on The New York Times' cherished weekly column of the same name, is back to hug us, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, like a warm blanket with Season 2. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Modern Love S2 co-stars Gbenga Akinnagbe and Zoë Chao are like pair of giddy teenagers as we try to decipher the meaning of modern love, breaking rules in love and the reasons why the show managed to win so many hearts across the globe.