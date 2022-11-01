‘My first meeting with Irrfan Khan…’ - Jaideep Ahlawat on rejections, Kareena, Alia, Paatal Lok 2

In this new episode of Baatein Ankahee, Jaideep Ahlawat opens up on his admiration for Irrfan Khan, and receives a surprise message from the late actor’s wife Sutapa Sikdar. The actor also talks about wanting to become an army officer, his days at Film and Television Institute of India, losing out on Ishqiya and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, his ‘intense’ image, and about Paatal Lok 2.