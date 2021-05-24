Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet Singh on Sardar Ka Grandson, relationships & more

Watch this exclusive interview with the stars of Sardar Ka Grandson right here.
Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh get candid about their latest film Sardar Ka Grandson. The trio talks about their sentimental reasons for picking the film, the most surprising thing they learnt about each other while shooting and relationships among other things. Arjun Kapoor even talked about dabbling with directing. Watch the video for all the scoop!

