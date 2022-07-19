Neha Dhupia on her journey, balancing motherhood, winning Miss India & more
Neha Dhupia's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Neha Dhupia reflects back on her 20 years of journey and talks about the good and the bad that she has gone through. She touches topics like relevance and balancing work and personal life. She gets emotional as she talks about re visiting the Miss India stage and have her children cheer for her. Lastly she talks about doing shows and upcoming aspirations that she has going forward