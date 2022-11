In this new episode of Baatein Ankahee, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt opens up on life post marriage with Aishwarya Sharma, starting out with Boogie Woogie, being inspired by Shah Rukh Khan, being called ‘too raw’ in the initial days of his career, facing rejections, self-doubt, and finally getting the recognition that he deserves. Check it out!