Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: I'd like Nayanthara to narrate Devi Vishwakumar's life

Devi Vishwakumar is back with a bang! Never Have I Ever Season 3 has finally dropped and we can't keep calm. In an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan spoke candidly about the Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher show; from her dream celebrity narrator being Nayanthara to quirky brown girl habits she's guilty of, saying goodbye to Devi with NHIE Season 4 being the final season, and if she's not Team Paxton or Team Ben... but Team Edward or Team Jacob...

