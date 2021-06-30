Nikki Tamboli and Millind Gaba on Shanti, the rise to fame post Bigg Boss, KKK 11 & upcoming projects

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Nikki Tamboli and Millind Gaba discuss their newly released single, Shanti and inform that the two would want to work together on another music video soon. While Nikki reveals that she faced her fears in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Millind promises some big collaboration in the year to follow. Details