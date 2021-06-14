Nikki Tamboli & Jass Zaildar on Kalla Reh Jayega, coping with Covid-19, losing her brother & more

Watch this exclusive interview to know more!
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Nikki Tamboli & Jass Zaildar open about their new Punjabi music video, Kalla Reh Jayega. They also talk about how Nikki’s new Punjabi attire steals the show and how it has been to shoot amid the pandemic. Later, Nikki also gets candid about losing his brother and how she feels he’s still with her. Watch the video to know more.

