Ponniyin Selvan I Interview: Vikram, Trisha, Karthi on SS Rajamouli, Suriya, Aishwarya Rai, Kaithi 2

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS 1) team Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala open on the Mani Ratnam directorial, completing both parts in record time of 150 days and Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s reaction to it. Karthi also gets emotional while talking about brother Suriya and reveals shoot plans for Kaithi 2, while Trisha opens up on her equation with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Check it out!