Rakul Singh on opting for Hindi Film Industry over BOLLYWOOD, her new avatar and more | Mashooka

Rakul Preet Singh in conversation with Pinkvilla. Here she talks about her new music video Mashooka, it's a pan India release as well. She shares her experience working with Charit Desai and her involvement in the project. She talks about her audience from the south and the hindi film industry and how Telugu will always remain special to her. Rakul also talks about her previous projects like Runway 34 and also about her future projects.