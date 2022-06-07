Rithvik Dhanjani recalls taking up odd jobs; Opens up on struggle, insecurities & love | Plays Flute
In this new episode of Baatein Ankahee, Rithvik Dhanjani opens up on his love for aamras, being blessed with many close friends in the entertainment business, his growing up years in Dubai, the pressure to take up his family business, financial lows, challenges faced in Mumbai while pursuing acting, his passion for music, and a lot more.