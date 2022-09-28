'Salman Khan only on big screen, not OTT': Varun Dhawan on Alia Bhatt, Bhediya & Amitabh Bachchan

Pinkvilla gets into a candid conversation with Varun Dhawan and Sushant Sreeram. Varun opens up about the impact of OTT in today's time, the importance of child friendly content on digital space and recalls his first cinema viewing experience. He also explains why he doesn't want to see Salman Khan make an OTT debut ever and opens up on a possible reunion with Alia Bhatt. Sushant Sreeram from Amazon explains the business model, viewership data and shares why Varun is ideal to know everything Before Anyone Else. Watch Video