Samantha Akkineni & Manoj Bajpayee on BIG Bollywood film offers, The Family Man 2 & more
Watch this exclusive interview to find out more!
In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the stars of The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni spill the beans on their first scene together, Samantha’s character and more. Samantha also talks about how she has been approached for many Bollywood movies and her reason behind not signing one yet. Watch the video to know more.
Comments
Add new comment