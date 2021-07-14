Sameera Reddy & mom-in-law Manjri spill beans on their relationship, breaking stereotypes & more

You don't want to miss this! Watch the interview right here.
Mumbai 6 Views 0 comments

Sameera Reddy was joined by her mother-in-law, Manjri Varde has been redefining daughter-in-law and mother-in-law goals for a while now! In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, the two ladies talk about the stereotype of the relationship, how they manage to get along, support and uplift each other, what they learnt from each other, and so much more. The duo also share their parenting mantras which are a stark contrast! 

