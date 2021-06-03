Sejal Kumar talks Engineering Girls Season 2 and dealing with social media hate

Watch the interview to know more!
Mumbai 137 Views 0 comments

With more than 1 million YouTuber subscribers to her name, Sejal Kumar is a genuine inspiration for youngsters when it comes to being a successful digital creator. In a fun Fan Meet & Greet session with Pinkvilla USA, Sejal answered many fun fan questions like how she determines success on her own terms, dealing with hate and non-constructive criticism, what's it like living in Los Angeles, update on Engineering Girls Season 2 and more.

