Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat reveal their learning from this chapter in their life
Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat's exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the duo talk about their upcoming song and the how they heard the track and immediately fell in love. They also tell us under what circumstances they shot the song and reminisce about childhood dating stories. They open up about their scenario post their break up and Shamita Shetty talks about her upcoming film. The interview ends w them playing a game called heads up